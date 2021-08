“I think the reuse of such a great space could bring a lot to the community,” owner and founder Jeff Pitts said.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Steel Leaf Brewing Co. has signed a lease for the former Dave & Buster’s, a 35,000-square-foot space at Eastern Hills Mall.

The microbrewery/restaurant project makes Steel Leaf a major piece of a $250 million conversion of the suburban shopping center by Uniland Development into a mixed-use town center.

