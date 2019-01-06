BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The National Museum of Industrial History's 115-ton stationary steam engine, which was built 105 years ago in Buffalo, is working again.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, museum had worked with staff and volunteers to restore the engine for more than a decade. It was originally built by Snow Steam Pump Works in Buffalo and was used by the York Water Company to pump more than 8 million gallons of water per day.

The engine is now the most powerful operating water works steam engine in North America.

"The amount of time and dedication spent by our staff, volunteers and community partners in bringing this mechanical marvel back to life has been amazing," Kara Mohsinger, president and CEO of the National Museum of Industrial History, said in a statement.