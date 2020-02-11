Stavatti Aerospace lands in Niagara County, aiming to create 590 jobs in next five years

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A California-headquartered aircraft design firm has selected a former U.S. Army Reserve Center in Niagara County for its prototype development and production facility.

Stavatti Aerospace Ltd., based in San Bernardino, California, has pledged to invest nearly $26 million and create 590 jobs within the next five years.

The nearly 20-acre site along Porter Road in the Town of Niagara neighbors Niagara Falls International Airport and the Niagara Air Reserve station — two factors that helped the region land the facility over places such as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Sites in more than 30 states and three Canadian provinces were considered.