Station Twelve project is making big progress ahead of construction deadline

Town of Amherst supervisor Brian Kulpa says project developers are proving him wrong.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Station Twelve project in Amherst is coming back to life. In April, the town issued new building permits for the site under the condition that the buildings must be completed by the end of the calendar year.

Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says he had doubts but admits the developers are proving him wrong.

"The first three buildings, which were erected on site are scheduled to be enclosed by December. You can go there and see the building skin is going on the building, they're moving along at a pretty good rate," Kulpa said

He added that the parking lot is also being grated out and will soon be ready for asphalt.

As the buildings are completed, developers will be able to do tenant build-outs well into the winter and spring.

"The project came back to life and it just bodes well for what's happening in Amherst, the growth that's happening in Amherst, the transformation that's happening in Amherst and we're really redefining what it means to do business here," Kulpa said.