The Buffalo attorney is the linchpin in litigation involving wedding venues that feel spurned by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 mandates.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not even anxious brides in the afterglow of an engagement have spoken with as many wedding venues the past several weeks as R. Anthony Rupp III.

The Buffalo attorney is the linchpin in litigation involving wedding venues that feel spurned by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Covid-19 mandates.