Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump

Credit: AP
People hold signs and flags as they stand on the steps of the Temple of Justice at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, before the start of a protest rally against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, DC, affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory. People supporting President Donald Trump and other supporters began arriving at the Capitol mid-morning for a protest rally Wednesday that was expected to begin at noon.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Protesters who back President Donald Trump have massed at statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico. 

The demonstrations Wednesday led to some evacuations as cheers rang out in reaction to the news that pro-Trump demonstrators had stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals across the country to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's win, waving signs saying "Stop the Steal."

New Mexico evacuated staff from a Statehouse building as a precaution shortly after hundreds of flag-waving Trump supporters arrived in a vehicle caravan and on horseback. 

Georgia's secretary of state and his staff evacuated their offices at the state Capitol as armed protesters gathered outside.

