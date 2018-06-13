KENMORE, NY — Department of Public Works officials in the Village of Kenmore say that some of this morning's rainfall may have triggered a sewage overflow in that community. Our WGRZ weather staff says the highest recorded reading they observed was just over a quarter of an inch of rain.

Whatever the case, the village does have an agreement with the State DEC on overflows so 2 On Your Side went looking for answers today.

At mid-morning there is still some evidence of wet streets like Westgate and Victoria in Kenmore near storm drains and sewage receivers. And while most of the overflow apparently receded quickly, it was enough to trigger a state alert of a sewage discharge through monitoring alarms around 7:30 this morning. That alert listed a potential impact on the Sheridan Park Golf Course and nearby 2 Mile Creek.

That notification required by the state as the village is under a 2016 consent order from the State Department of Environmental Conservation to reduce sewage overflows. It requires monitoring and maintenance of sewer lines as well as replacement of some lines. In an attached notice, village officials say they borrowed over $800,000 dollars and then an additional $5 million dollars to meet the DEC rules for sewer system upgrades.

Channel 2 reported on that back in 2016 as village residents noticed a 120 dollar surcharge on their annual water/sewer bill to pay for that borrowing. As one resident put it back then "We live on a great street. We have a Facebook page. So everybody sort of commented when we got our bill about you know - how much extra money it was." That charge is still place.

2 on Your Side went to the Department of Public Works to ask about today's overflow. Village DPW Superintendent David Root did not want to go on camera but he did tell me that they carefully checked sewer lines today and determined they did not need to take any corrective action because the water flows did go down. He said because of the fact that we've had dry conditions with the heavy rains today, there was a lot of runoff and indeed they are monitoring the situation.

The village did get $1.8 million dollars in matching state grants earlier this year for water and sewer line work.

We did not hear back from Village Mayor Patrick Mang. We also reached out to the State DEC but there was no response.

