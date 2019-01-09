SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair became a popular spot for marriage proposals on Friday.

Two such life-altering events happened to feature state troopers.

In one, Trooper Brian M. Hotchkiss, from Troop E in Canandaigua, proposed to his girlfriend, Anna Valentine.

In another, Trooper Kylie Black, a K-9 handler from Troop D in Oneida, was surprised when her boyfriend, Jake Bell, proposed. Black was at the fair as part of the daily K-9 shows, which included the big question.

In both cases, they said yes.

RELATED: New York State Fair runs contest to pick 13 anthem singers

RELATED: 43 food trucks enter Great New York State Fair competition

RELATED: Erie County Fair shows off new food items to menu