SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair became a popular spot for marriage proposals on Friday.
Two such life-altering events happened to feature state troopers.
In one, Trooper Brian M. Hotchkiss, from Troop E in Canandaigua, proposed to his girlfriend, Anna Valentine.
In another, Trooper Kylie Black, a K-9 handler from Troop D in Oneida, was surprised when her boyfriend, Jake Bell, proposed. Black was at the fair as part of the daily K-9 shows, which included the big question.
In both cases, they said yes.
