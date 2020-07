A New York State Police trooper suffered non- life threatening injuries when their car was hit Monday.

ALMOND, N.Y. — A New York State Trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries when their patrol car was struck by a tractor trailer on I-86 in the town of Almond.

The unidentified trooper was providing traffic control on for a disabled camper when the truck failed to see the trooper's car. The truck hit the back left portion of the trooper's car.