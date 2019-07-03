BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state will give $128 million in new state funding to repave roads impacted by the extreme winter weather.
The funding will support 91 paving projects and will help repair approximately 1,000 miles of pavement across the state.
"After being hit with multiple snowstorms across New York State this season, we understand the devastating impact extreme weather has on our roads and the need to provide additional assistance," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.
The funding will be provided through the PAVE NY Initiative.
$16.1 million will go to 17 projects here in Western New York to repave 204 miles of roads in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties:
- $960,000 to resurface Route 353 from County Route 4 (Broadway Road) to Route 62 in Cattaraugus County.
- $520,000 to resurface Route 219 from the City of Salamanca City Line to Route 98 in Cattaraugus County.
- $1.5 million to resurface Route 474 from Route 76 to Route 394 in Chautauqua County.
- $1.6 million to resurface Route 20 from Route 39 to the bridge over Walnut Creek in Chautauqua County.
- $1.4 million to resurface Route 5 from Route 324 to the Genesee County Line in Erie County.
- $1.2 million to resurface Route 20 from Bowen Road to Townline Road in Erie County.
- $310,000 to resurface Route 33 from Alden/Lancaster Town line to Walden Avenue in Erie County.
- $1.0 million to resurface Route 39 from Mortons Corners to Route 219 in Erie County.
- $300,000 to resurface Route 240 from Holland Glenwood Road to Boston Colden Road in Erie County.
- $550,000 to resurface Route 429 from North Tonawanda City line to 600 ft. south of Lockport Road in Niagara County.
- $890,000 to resurface Route 425 from Upper Mountain Road to Route 93 in Niagara County.
- $620,000 to resurface Route 19 from GLF road in the Town of Belfast to County Route 49 in the Town of Caneadea, Allegany County.
- $790,000 to resurface Route 242 from Lower Edgar Road to the Little Valley Village Line, Cattaraugus County.
- $1.5 million to resurface Route 16 from the Olean City Line to Route 446, Cattaraugus County.
- $1.1 million to resurface Route 20 from the Westfield Village Line to the Brocton Village Line, Chautauqua County.
- $1.2 million to resurface Route 179 from Route 5 to Abbott Road, Erie County.
- $670,000 to resurface Route 20 from California Road to Route 240, Erie County.