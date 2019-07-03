BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the state will give $128 million in new state funding to repave roads impacted by the extreme winter weather.

The funding will support 91 paving projects and will help repair approximately 1,000 miles of pavement across the state.

"After being hit with multiple snowstorms across New York State this season, we understand the devastating impact extreme weather has on our roads and the need to provide additional assistance," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

The funding will be provided through the PAVE NY Initiative.

$16.1 million will go to 17 projects here in Western New York to repave 204 miles of roads in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties: