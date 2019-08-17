LOCKPORT, N.Y. — State Senator Robert Ortt announced Saturday morning he is running for the 27th Congressional District seat. Ortt is the third Republican to announce their candidacy after Beth Parlato and State Senator Chris Jacobs previously announced that they are running.

Ortt made the official announcement at the Lockport VFW on Saturday morning and had another news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at Batavia City Hall.

He said Friday that he was planning a big announcement regarding the 27th Congressional District, implying his intention to run.

He is currently the Republican representative for the 62nd State Senate district, covering Niagara and Orleans counties.

Democrat Nate McMurray announced his candidacy for the seat a week before on August 10. It is still unclear at this time whether or not current Rep. Chris Collins will run again; however, he has continued to raise money for his campaign.

Ortt posted a video on his Facebook campaign page Saturday morning:

RELATED: Sources: State Senator Rob Ortt expected to announce run for 27th district congressional seat

RELATED: Nate McMurray announces another run for Congress

RELATED: Collins continues to raise money for campaign, weighs run