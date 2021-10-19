x
State revenues are up after top earners paid more in taxes

The Democratic-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul are facing calls from businesses to reverse tax increases.
Credit: Mariusz Blach - stock.adobe.com

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is seeing a surge in tax revenues this year following a tax increase on the state's highest-earning people and businesses. 

New York ended September with about $20 billion in the state's main operating fund, which is where most state revenues go. The Democratic-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul are facing calls from businesses to reverse tax increases. 

Left-leaning advocacy groups are urging lawmakers to use surplus funds on COVID-19 relief for vulnerable groups including undocumented workers.

