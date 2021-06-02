State relents, releases Tesla jobs report

The Cuomo administration has finally released a report showing Tesla hiring in Buffalo and across New York is short of quotas it has until Dec. 31 to meet

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After several days of delay, the Cuomo administration has released an annual employment report filed by Tesla under the terms of the $950 million public investment in the company’s solar panel production facility in South Buffalo.

Empire State Development Corp., which had denied several requests for a copy of the document from Investigative Post, responded Friday to an appeal filed following a denial of an earlier Freedom of Information Law request for the report that Tesla is required to file by May 31 of each year.