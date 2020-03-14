BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weekend ahead of St. Patrick's Day always brings plenty of revelers out to celebrate.

It also means the New York State Police will increase their patrols to crack down on impaired drivers.

State Police said troopers last year arrested 259 people for driving while intoxicated, issued 371 tickets for distracted driving, and handed out 13,038 violations overall.

New York State Police say drunk driving is responsible for more than 10,000 deaths annually.

Among the recommendations by police:

Plan for a way to get home before going out

Designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

Use a ride-sharing service for transportation

Inquire about area sober-ride programs

Do not attempt to walk home while impaired; walk with a sober friend

Call law enforcement if you suspect a drunk driver on the road.

