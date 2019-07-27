BURNS, N.Y. — Four people were killed and one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the Southern Tier.

The driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Earner, and three passengers — Ambra Eddleton, 16, Justin Carpenter, 14, and Kyrstin Wolfanger, 14 — were all pronounced dead at the scene.

All five people in the Jeep Grand Cherokee are from Dansville.

According to state police Kelsi Bird, 16, was a front-seat passenger. She survived the crash because she was the only one wearing a seat belt. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with multiple non-life threatening injuries, according to troopers.

New York State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on County Route 13C in the Town of Burns.

Troopers say it appears Earner didn't stop at the T-intersection at County Route 13C and County Route 13, hit an embankment, then hit a tree.

Three of the people killed were Dansville High School students, though school officials have not said which of the victims attended the school. The school district issued a statement Saturday, confirming the deaths.

Dansville Schools said school leaders and counselors will be available at the high school Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and collision reconstruction unit are assisting with the case.

