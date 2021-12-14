NYSP open recruitment center in Walden Galleria

New York State Police hope to connect with the community and talk about job opportunities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police have announced that they've opened a new State Police Recruitment Center inside of the Walden Galleria Mall in Buffalo. The Recruitment Center is located on the lower level, across from Dave & Buster's.

People who visit the Recruitment Center will have the opportunity to talk to State Troopers about the application process, online exam, and what it's like to be part of the State Police.

Troop A Recruiting Officer Jenny Carrion-Bryman says, "Our partnership with Walden Galleria gives us a great opportunity to reach out to the local community."

The New York State Police currently has about 4,800 sworn members. To learn more about the application process and exam qualifications, visit the State Police website.