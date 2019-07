CLARENCE, N.Y. — New York State Police are seeking help in finding a man who went missing in the Town of Clarence on Saturday.

State Police say Landon M. Hoffman, 30, has not been since 1 p.m. Saturday, after he went into the Tillman Wildlife Preserve.

State Police ask that anyone with information about Hoffman's whereabouts or his wellness to call them at (585) 344-6200.