ELBA, N.Y. — New York State Police say they are investigating a double fatal car accident in the Town of Elba, in Genesee County.

Troopers say the accident happened Saturday afternoon, on Route 98 between Batavia Elba Town Line Road and Edgerton Road.

The accident is under investigation, but authorities believe the crash is weather-related.

Two people are dead and another was taken to ECMC. No word on the condition of the third individual.

