OLEAN, N.Y. — New York State Police in Olean arrested a 22-year-old man for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday.

Troopers noticed a vehicle driven by Dante J. Carucci during an investigation into an unrelated one-car accident on Humphrey Road in the town of Great Valley.

State police said he was exhibiting signs of intoxication and that he later failed sobriety tests at the scene. At the Olean station, a chemical test showed Carucci to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.10 percent.

Carucci was ticketed and released. He's scheduled to appear in Grand Valley Town Court in March.