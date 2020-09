Investigators say a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The New York State Police is investigating a serious accident that happened on the New York State Thruway in Amherst Thursday.

Troopers were called to the I-90 westbound between the Depew and Williamsville exits around 3 p.m.

Investigators say a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer.