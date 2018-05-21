WILLIAMSVILLE, NY-- State Police in Clarence are investigating a serious accident involving a bus.

The accident happened on Main Street east of Harris Hill Road around 9am.

Troopers say a vehicle struck a tree and power lines At least two people in the vehicle were hurt. They were both taken to the hospital.

The bus belonged to Heritage Christian Services.

Main Street between Shimerville and Connection Drive is closed while police investigate the accident.

Photos: Main Street accident

