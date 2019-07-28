BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened late Friday night.

State Police say Oasis T. Williams, 34, of Buffalo died in a crash that happened at 11:57 p.m. Friday on I-190 South, near mile marker 6.

According to police, Williams was driving at a high rate of speed before he lost control of the 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, before crashing into a concrete barrier and guide rail.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed at Erie County Medical Center.

After the crash, the motorcycle then struck a 2018 Ford and a 1999 Toyota. The drivers of both vehicles were not injured.

