ELBA, N.Y. — New York State Police said two people died Saturday afternoon when the vehicle carrying both lost control on a snow-covered road.

Troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation said in a statement Sunday afternoon that a 2008 Suzuki, with driver Teresa M. Norton, 53, and passenger Thomas M. Norton, 22, was traveling north on Route 98 when it lost control between Batavia Elba Town Line Road and Edgerton Road.

As a result, the vehicle slid sideways and into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by Jeffrey S. Toussaint, 59, of Albion, whose vehicle struck the passenger side of the Suzuki.

Teresa and Thomas Norton, both of Albion, were declared dead at the scene.

Toussaint was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: State Police investigating weather-related double fatal car accident