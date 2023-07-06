State Police, Customs and Border Protection run Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run

Two dozens members of law enforcement ran the nearly five mile leg of the LETR through Clarence on Tuesday afternoon.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Two dozen members of law enforcement laced up their running shoes and hit the pavement Tuesday afternoon in memory of a fallen Trooper and in support of tens of thousands of Special Olympics athletes.

New York State Troopers and Customs and Border Protection Officers ran a nearly five mile leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run from the SP Clarence barracks to Tully's at Main and Transit.

Several legs of the LETR travel through Western New York; this one is in memory of Trooper Kevin P. Dobson. He worked out of the Clarence station and was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on the 290 in 2011.

Dobson's daughter, Brooke, and several athletes were among the participants.