HAMBURG, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz declared a State of Emergency for Erie County that began Wednesday afternoon and ended on Thursday.

County Executive also says the Travel Advisory for Northern Erie County has ended.

But, the Travel Advisory is still in effect for Central and Southern Erie Counties.

Route 219, Route 400, and Route 5 are still closed.

The County also says Meals on Wheels will be operating tomorrow.

