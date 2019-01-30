HAMBURG, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has declared a State of Emergency for Erie County until further notice.

A travel ban is in place for Elma, Orchard Park, Hamburg, Eden, Brant, North Collins, Evans, Alden, Aurora and Marilla. All travel is prohibited and cars must leave the roads.

The Town of Hamburg Office of Emergency Services also issued a driving ban for both the Village and Town of Hamburg, Orchard Park and the Village of Blasdell.

A State of Emergency has also been declared in the Town of Hamburg, Village of Hamburg, Village of Blasdell and Town and Village of Orchard Park.

