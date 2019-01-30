HAMBURG, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has declared a State of Emergency for Erie County until further notice.

A travel ban is in place for Buffalo, Lancaster, Elma, Orchard Park, Hamburg, Eden, Brant, North Collins, Evans, Alden, Aurora, Town of Newstead, Village of Akron, Wales and Marilla. All travel is prohibited and cars must leave the roads.

A travel ban had previously been in place for Genesee County.

I-90EB at exit 48 is closed due to an accident. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the Thruway at exit 48.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown declared Wednesday afternoon that the city of Buffalo is in a State of Emergency.

The Town of Hamburg Office of Emergency Services also issued a driving ban for both the Village/Town of Lancaster, Village of Depew, Village and Town of Hamburg, Orchard Park and the Village of Blasdell. There is also a State of Emergency for the Village of Lancaster.

A State of Emergency has also been declared in the Town of Hamburg, Village of Hamburg, Village of Blasdell and Town and Village of Orchard Park.

