State of Emergency in effect for Town of Evans until Sunday

The town originally issued the State of Emergency Thursday at 6 p.m.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A State of Emergency remains in effect for the Town of Evans after heavy rainfall and rapid snow melt caused flash flooding throughout the town on Thursday.

The town originally issued the State of Emergency Thursday at 6 p.m. According to Town of Evans officials, the State of Emergency will remain in effect until Sunday unless rapid snow melt happens again over the weekend.

Between the ice jams and flooding, some roads were impassable in the Town of Evans late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Some of the roads included Route 5 from Sturgeon Point Road to Beach Road. A portion of Bennett Road to Route 5 also was flooded out.