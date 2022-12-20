State moves along concept for Kensington tunnel topped with green space for further review

The project is expected to be the largest-ever investment by the State Department of Transportation in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation unveiled the concept for the Kensington Expressway project that it plans to move forward through the remaining stages of a federal review.

The concept includes a six-lane nearly 4,600-foot-long tunnel stretching from Dodge to Sidney Streets that would be topped with public green space NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez explained Tuesday.

During a press conference at the Buffalo Museum of Science, Dominguez announced that the project scoping report concluded that a combination of two plans shared publicly back in June, was the only "reasonable (feasible and practical) alternative."

"When you combine the two where you have 80,000 cars on the Kensington and then you have the divider on top, the solution we have today reflects the need to keep the connection, the transportation connection, but at the same time connect the community," said DOT Chief Engineer Nicholas Choubah.

The project is expected to be the largest-ever investment by the New York State Department of Transportation in Western New York, totaling $1 billion.

They plan to move ahead with Concepts 5 & 6 but will combine these very similar options. The draft design report and environmental assessment are next.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/kSRn9Bk8Ka — Robert Hackford (@Robert_Hackford) December 20, 2022

While the announcement of a tunnel concept was widely expected, Dominguez said it remains a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to fix a past planning failure that divided East Buffalo.

Because of that history, the Commissioner, Chief Engineer, and Community Liaison Solar Ingram said public input played a heavy role in deciding what concept to move forward with.

The NYSDOT opened an outreach center for the Kensington Project at the Fellowship World Church on Humboldt Parkway. It remains open Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"In listening to the community we were able to adjust some of the original alternatives that were presented," Dominquez said.

She added that after neighbors asked for more of the expressway to be covered in the final concept, an additional 600 feet connecting Butler and Sidney Streets was included.

Concept designs showed how existing bridges at East Ferry, East Utica, North Hampton, and Dodge Streets will be replaced by the tunnel. Also illustrated was how new connections will be made across Riley and Winslow Streets, as well as at the aforementioned Sidney/Butler intersection.

"I think it is a highlighted conversation to not only imagine what it will be like but to have input on what it would be like... and making it better for themselves," said Community Liaison Solar Ingram.

The final design of the green space remains up for debate and will either include a tree-lined walkway, Victorian Gardens, or a combination of both. Walkways and bike paths would also connect neighbors to MLK Jr. Park and the surrounding area including along a rebuilt Humbolt Parkway.

A ventilation system to filter exhaust from the tunnel has also yet to be finalized.