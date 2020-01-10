State Liquor Authority weighing next steps after Sportsmen's Tavern legal victory

That’s how Judge Frank Sedita III ruled Wednesday as he sided with Sportsmen’s Tavern in a lawsuit filed in August against the New York State Liquor Authority in State Supreme Court in Erie County.

The tavern and its owner, Dwane Hall, sued over Covid-19 restrictions put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders and phased-reopening plan. The tavern at 326 Amherst St, Buffalo is open, but rules currently enforced by the liquor authority prohibited it from advertising or selling tickets for musical performances.