State leaders introduce legislation to increase penalties for farm animal thefts

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday, New York state leaders announced a push for legislation that would increase penalties for farm theft to second-degree burglary.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Mike Norris introduced the legislation in hopes that it will help with the ongoing problem of livestock being stolen from farms.

According to the release, during a recent meeting by animal activists, they allegedly talked about action plans on how to steal livestock from local farms were outlined for attendees, leading to numerous cases of theft and suspicious activity reported by Niagara County farmers.

“These radical individuals are not advocates – they are criminals who believe that the theft of another individual’s property is acceptable because it suits their own misguided view of the world,” said Senator Ortt.

“Our hardworking farmers are the individuals responsible for filling our supermarkets and helping feed not only our families but theirs as well. They have every right to protect their families, their businesses, and their property, and they should expect their government to protect their property as well. I will continue to stand with our farmers and law enforcement agencies that seek to utilize this legislation in prosecuting any individual caught committing theft of livestock to the fullest extent of the law.”

State leaders said two farms in Niagara County have experienced loss recently, including one that had 50 chickens allegedly stolen.