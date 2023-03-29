State lawmakers announce $100 million to be used for broadband connectivity across the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Federal and state lawmakers announced Wednesday that New York State will be receiving $100 million from the American Rescue Plan to improvise broadband connectivity.



The money will be specifically used to bolster connectivity in affordable housing units across the state.



While New York State’s official map claims that 97% of the households are connected statewide, this $100M will provide connectivity to at least 100,000 households.



It’s not clear how many affordable housing units in Western New York lack service. However, Josh Breitbart from the state’s ConnectALL office said housing authorities will need to apply for competitive grants in order to access this Rescue Plan funding.



Senate Majority leader Chick Schumer says this funding is a “game changer.”



“Many of the older housing units in the system aren’t connected,” Schumer said.



Schumer’s counterpart, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says the digital divide is a “huge problem” in New York.”



“This money is going to solve a lot of problems,” Senator Gillibrand said.



Governor Hochul stepped away from budget negotiations to participate in the announcement and said the digital woes of the state are beyond a divide.



“We call it a digital canyon,” Governor Hochul said.



According to a fact sheet released by the White House for this announcement, this $100M will have to serve 6% of the locations that lack high-speed internet in the state— meaning roughly 1.5M households lack service in the state.



The NYS broadband map released by the Public Service Commission indicates only 132,601 households lack service.