State landmarks to be lit Sunday to commemorate 40th anniversary of the MTV Network

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Cuomo announced that 10 state landmarks will be lit yellow, blue, and red on Sunday, August 1 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the MTV Network.

"MTV is a cornerstone of pop culture and New York is proud to be home to this powerhouse network," Governor Cuomo said. "Creating genres and platforms that today seem commonplace, MTV paved the way for a new level of media expression and appreciation. The network has also made unprecedented contributions in the political world with its campaigns geared toward inspiring young people to vote. We congratulate them on 40 years of people around the world demanding 'I want my MTV.'"

MTV was founded on August 1, 1981, in New York City with the launch of the first-ever music video, "Video Killed the Radio Star" by The Buggles.

In its history, MTV has brought celebrities and culture to NYC's Time Square via Total Request Live and the network created the genre of reality television with The Real World in New York. MTV has also prospered a commitment to civic engagement through their multiple campaigns encouraging young viewers to vote such as Rock the Vote, Choose or Lose and Vote Early.

Today, MTV reaches 180 countries and 1.4 billion people.

Landmarks to be lit: