State gaming compact team meets with lawmakers regarding tentative agreement

Members of the Rochester Assembly delegation met with members of the state compact negotiating team on Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Millions of dollars of annual revenue are on the line as New York State works to finalize a new gaming compact with the Seneca Nation.

The details of the previously announced deal still remain a secret -- which is one of the reasons why the authorization bill in the Assembly is being held up.

Details leaked over the weekend that the compact may allow the Seneca Nation to build a casino in Monroe County.

Neither the state or Seneca Nation have verified those claims.

But the details were solid enough for state officials to coordinate a virtual meeting with Rochester Assembly members Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm not sure it made any of us feel much better," said Assemblywoman Sarah Clark.

Clark represents the 136th Assembly District.

"We did get a little more of the process, we were able to ask a few questions," Clark said. "[From] my perspective it's still on pause, I'm not ready to tell leadership on my end to bring it to the floor."

138th Assembly member, and Chair of the Greater Rochester Area Majority Delegation, released a statement calling for more transparency.

"The Delegation is conducting full due diligence on this matter and is having conversations with all concerned parties, including local stakeholders, the County Executive, the Mayor’s office, and other government partners. We are particularly concerned about how this could affect the families we represent.

We feel very strongly that any potential agreement between the State and the Seneca Nation must be made with full transparency of all relevant information, and include the input of our community. More information is expected from the Governor’s office."

Assemblywoman Clark said there weren't a lot of details shared with the delegation.

"One of the things we've asked for is impact numbers, understanding both the impact on other casinos that are already here," Clark said.

There's also mounting concern from representatives of current Seneca Casino host cities.

Mayor Restaino, who cited frustration over the lack of local government involvement in the gaming compact negotiations, is concerned about how a potential fourth Seneca casino in WNY will impact future revenues.

"While no one knows the details of the proposal involving the city of Rochester. Our concern is getting a better understanding of how this will financially impact Niagara Falls and other host communities," Restaino said in a statement.