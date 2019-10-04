NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo directed flags at state government buildings to fly at half staff to honor the three service-members killed in Afghanistan this week, two of which were from New York.

Corporal Robert Hendricks of Nassau County and Staff Sergeant Christopher Slutman, a 15-year member of the New York Fire Department, were among those killed.

They were both members of the 25th regiment, 4th Marine division Marine Corps reserve.

