BUFFALO, N.Y. — Most recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive their February benefits early, the state's Temporary and Disability Assistance office said Monday in a statement.

The move, which allows current SNAP recipients to receive their full February benefits by Thursday, is a response to the government shutdown.

New Yorkers who receive the benefits early "need to carefully plan their food budgets, as this will need to last through the entire month," Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Samuel Roberts said.

