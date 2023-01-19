State distributing 'Decontamination Kits' aimed at reducing cancer risk for firefighters and their families

January is firefighter cancer awareness month.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — January is firefighter cancer awareness month and the New York State Office of Fire Control and Prevention is handing out kits meant to reduce exposure to harmful chemicals that can be picked up while fighting a fire.

These so-called 'Decontamination Kits' include a five-gallon bucket, garden hose accessories, a spray bottle, 2 soft-bristled brushes, liquid dish soap, clear construction-grade garbage bags, and post-fire wipes.

State fire officials demonstrated how to properly wash down fire gear which they said reduces the chance of cross-contamination of things like carcinogens when firefighters go home.

"Studies have shown that you're removing majority, 60% or 85% of the contamination from that gear by this simple decontamination process," said New York State Fire Administrator James Cable.

The demo and training session were held at the Erie County Emergency Services Training and Operations Center in Cheektowaga Wednesday.

"For decades when there was a hazardous material incident firefighters who went and operated in chemical protective clothing would go out and come through an extensive decontamination line so the process itself is not new to the fire service, it's just self-contained in these kits," added Cable.