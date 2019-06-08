NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New York State Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli says schools are not doing enough to prepare for emergency situations, like shootings. Dinapoli cited a recent safety audit of 19 school districts state-wide, which found none of the schools met minimum planning or training requirements.

The requirements come from the Safe Schools Against Violence in Education (SAVE) Act, which was created in 2000. It mandates training and instruction for preventing and responding to incidents.

Dinapoli said two schools did not have safety plans and 17 had incomplete safety plans. Niagara Falls and Lancaster school districts were both audited.

"Well the comptroller sent two people here for about three months," said Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City Schools superintendent. "They thoroughly investigated all parts of our safety plan, procedures and safety protocol. They went through every document and practice we had and they found three findings. All of the findings were paperwork related."

Laurrie said everything the state found has since been corrected.

"You're supposed to name a Chief Emergency Officer, which is me, by board resolution and we hadn't done that, that's correct," Laurrie said. "You're supposed to mention the word suicide in your plans and then have a plan for it. Well, we had a plan but we didn't mention the word suicide. And finally for eleven different training exercises that we're supposed to go through we didn't have sign-in sheet agendas and minutes taken in those. We had them for only 6 of the 11. We did them but couldn't demonstrate or prove we did them."

Laurrie said he appreciates audits because they improve the district. However, coming off a weekend of mass shootings, he said the state saying they are not ready for an emergency, paints the wrong picture.

"We own the fact that we have to improve our paperwork I don't deny that, but when you lump that in with the safety plan that didn't measure up or you don't have safety plans, then I am frustrated because it's not true" he said.

2 On Your Side also reached out to the Lancaster School District for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

For more information you can read the full audit here.