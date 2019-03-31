BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state is making a big investment in public transportation in Western New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Tim Kennedy announced a $100 million commitment for Metro Rail upkeep and repairs. Kennedy is the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.

The five-year plan includes $20 million a year to be used on the NFTA's Metro Rail Main Street Line for things like track replacement work, a new fare collection system, video surveillance upgrades, new light rail vehicles, and improvements to escalators.

Another $6 million is set aside for engineering work on the proposed light rail extension from Buffalo to Amherst.

A news release from Senator Kennedy's office said the funding is expected to come from future capital funds expected later this year.

"Like many Western New Yorkers, I remember when Metro Rail was new and state-of-the-art. Unfortunately, it has suffered from years of disinvestment. The result has been a decaying system with reduced on-time performance and reduced frequency, both of which have produced a decrease in ridership, all while investment on Main Street from the University District to KeyBank Center has increased exponentially," said Kennedy in a statement.

“Modern transportation infrastructure is critical to growing local economies across the state, and for too long the neglected Metro Rail has kept pace with the needs of Western New York,” Governor Cuomo said. “This critical funding will upgrade this system into a 21st century railway that New Yorkers deserve, helping to grow the local economy and helping to ensure this remains a region on the move.”