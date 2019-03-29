ALBANY, N.Y. — The clock is ticking for state lawmakers to reach a deal on the budget before Sunday's deadline. At the end of the day, your taxpayer money is at the center of all the debate going on.

So, what's in and what's out?

So far this session, it looks like the plastic bag ban will be in the budget. It would include a 5-cent fee if you want a paper bag. And, the budget will likely also include a requirement for everyone to wear seat belts, even in the back seat.

The Governor signed the Reproductive Health Act and the early voting bill into law in January, and he signed the Child Victim's Act last month.

But here's what's in limbo - most notably recreational marijuana and comprehensive ethics reform. Lawmakers have talked about ethics reform in Albany for years following several corruption scandals, but every ethics reform bill introduced this year that 2 On Your Side was able to find online is stuck in committee.

Legislators approved a bill making revenge porn a crime in New York State, and while the Governor has said he supports the measure, he hasn't signed it into law because it hasn’t been sent to his desk yet. The Governor is also expected to sign a bill that will add hundreds of traffic surveillance cameras to New York City school zones and create a pilot program for school zones in Buffalo, but that hasn't been delivered to his desk yet either. Once a bill is sent to the Governor's desk, he has ten days to sign it or veto it.

“Ethics are something that we should always look at. Campaign finance is something that we should always be looking at and discussing," said State Senator Patrick Gallivan.

Gallivan thinks all policy should be discussed outside of the budget.

"The budget itself should be restricted to the financial plan and the dollars and cents, the dollars, the taxpayer dollars and how they're being spent. So, I'm very good with marijuana being discussed outside of the budget," said Gallivan Thursday night from Albany.

New York State taxpayers pay state legislators more than anywhere else in the country except for California. They just got a raise and now make $110,000 a year. That salary doesn't include per diems of $174 for overnight trips to Albany and $59 for lawmakers who don't stay overnight. We also pay for their staff and benefits. The budget is due Sunday night, and if it's late, legislators won't get a scheduled $10,000 raise next year.