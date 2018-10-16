BROOKLYN, N.Y.-- The investigation continues into a deadly limo bus crash killed 20 people near Albany on October 6.

There are already calls for more regulations to try to prevent such a tragedy in the future.

A state senator from Brooklyn has already introduced legislation at the capitol that would put in place new rules for stretch limousines.

Here's the proposal:

The stretch limos would have to be taken off the road after 10 years.

The bill would also require at least $2 million in liability insurance in order to operate one of these vehicles.

Limos would be required to have a sticker the size of a license plate on the passenger door, showing the last date that it passed inspection. If it fails, the sticker would say that instead.

The bill would also require all of the inspection results be posted on the State Department of Transportation's (DOT) website, so the public can be better informed.

The sponsor of this bill says changes are needed, because right now this industry is governed by a "patchwork of regulations."

The legislature is back in session in January, and every lawmaker is up for re-election in November, so it's very unclear if this bill will pass.

© 2018 WGRZ