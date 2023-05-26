State beaches set to open Memorial Day weekend

As the summer season gets underway, state beaches are opening for the first time this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reminding residents to follow safety tips around water this year. And with the great weather Western New York is set to have for the long weekend, many people may be going out.

"New York has some of the best beaches on the Eastern Seaboard and this weekend is the perfect time to get out and enjoy our state's natural splendor," Governor Hochul said.

"I encourage every New Yorker to get out this weekend, visit a state park, and experience the beauty of nature with friends and family."

In WNY, Beaver Island and Woodlawn are opening.

People heading out to the beach are encouraged to follow these safety tips: