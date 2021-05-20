State announces completion of five new kayak launches in Chautauqua County

The new launches are located at Cattaraugus Creek Boat Launch in Hanover, the Walnut Creek boat launch in Silver Creek, Dunkirk Harbor in the City of Dunkirk, Barcelona Harbor in Westfield, and near the Route 394 Bridge in Busti/North Harmony.

“I know this has been an arduous project for the Planning Department and others, and I would like to sincerely thank them for all of their hard work." said Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendell. " I would also like to extend my gratitude to our municipal partners for collaborating with the County in order to bring this project to fruition. Projects like this will encourage more people to not only visit our beautiful county, but make it their home.”