State announces annual 'Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket' campaign

Agencies are using marked and unmarked vehicles as well as checkpoints.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York State has launched their annual campaign targeted at drivers who aren't buckled up when they hit the road.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the 21st Annual "Buckle Up New York, Click It or Ticket" enforcement campaign is underway and will run throughout the state through November 29, 2020.

The statewide campaign, supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, partners with state and local law enforcement agencies to patrol for unbelted persons in each vehicle.

"Wearing your seat belt isn't only the law, but it's the smartest choice you can make to help prevent a needless tragedy," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "New York has been a national leader on this issue ever since my father helped institute the country's first seat belt law, and while we've made a great deal of progress over the years, we still see instances where they are not being used. There is no debate -- seat belts save lives and we will continue to raise awareness on this undisputable fact to help ensure all those who travel on New York's roadways do so safely."

Law enforcement is also making sure children are wearing seatbelts properly in vehicles. During last year's enforcement campaign, police issued 26,432 tickets for seat belt and child restraint violations.