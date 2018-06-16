BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo students will have some more help affording college thanks to a $10 million grant from New York State.

The state announced the agreement Friday that combines the efforts of Say Yes Buffalo and New York's Excelsior Scholarship program.

The grants cover books, fees and room and board expenses for Say Yes Buffalo scholars in need.

"A college education is essential to succeed in today's economy, and financial barriers should not serve as a roadblock for any prospective students," Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. "With these programs, we are investing in our future by providing the resources students need and working to ensure that quality higher education is accessible to all."

The $10 million grant is part of the Buffalo Billion II.

