Starting October 24, changes in dialing coming to 716 area code

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding Western New Yorkers that starting October 24, you may have to change how you dial phone numbers.

The reason for the required 10-digit dialing is the planned addition of a three-digit number, 988, that can be called from anywhere in the country to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Any area code that uses the 988 hotline is required by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt 10-digit dialing.

To complete all calls, even local ones in Western New York you'll have to dial the appropriate area code, and then the phone number. If your saved cellphone contacts only have 7 digits, they will also have to be changed.