'Start Up Fillmore' competition to help pay for a spot at the Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning local officials will announce a new competition aiming to help small business owners pay for a seasonal spot at the Broadway Market.
The "Start Up Fillmore" competition is aimed at local businesses and entrepreneurs. Details of what the competition entails will be announced Friday morning, but the prize is a 50% match on seasonal rental costs to be a vendor at the Market.
The competition is only open to businesses that have not had a spot at the Broadway Market in the past. Officials said it will help reduce barriers to having a vendor spot at the market for small businesses.