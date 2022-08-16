Stars of 'The Vampire Diaries' coming to WNY

Two of the shows stars - Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley - will be in Western New York next week signing bottles of their new bourbon.

Somerhalder and Wesley will be at Premier Wine and Spirits in Amherst on Wednesday, Aug. 24 signing bottles of their Brother's Bond Bourbon from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

"Our friendship’s true bond strengthened while drinking bourbon, both on and off-screen for over a decade. Brother’s Bond is a nod to our on-screen characters, our shared love for great bourbon, and a reflection of the brotherhood we have formed over the years," Somerhalder and Wesley said in a statement on the Brother’s Bond website.