Starpoint students' AP exams lost in the mail

High school students who took AP Literature or AP U.S. History exams this past May have a decision to make.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — As if preparing for college isn't stressful enough, dozens of students at Starpoint Central High School in Lockport are now faced with a difficult decision after their advanced placement exams got lost in the mail.

According to a letter from Principal Gil Licata to families on July 16, 2021, a box containing 106 AP exams in Literature and U.S. History disappeared on the way to the College Board's national grading center in Ewing, New Jersey. The tests were administered on May 5 and 6, 2021 and then shipped on May 7 via a pre-printed shipping label created by the College Board. Two months later, on July 7, the College Board contacted Starpoint to say the box had not yet arrived. Now, Starpoint and the College Board are conducting their own investigations in an effort to locate the missing exams.

"It is my sincere hope that UPS is able to find that missing box," Assistant Principal Michael Moran told 2 On Your Side. "We are heartbroken that our students are going through this, especially knowing how hard they worked during the school year to do well on these exams."

We're told test scores do not impact college admissions, only the courses students take their freshman year. Students now have to decide if they want to retake the test or receive a refund for the cost of the exam. According to the letter, if the box is recovered and a child has already taken the replacement exam, the student's highest score will count.

The text of the letter to parents and guardians is below:

July 16, 2021

Dear Parent/Guardian of an AP Student:

I am writing to you today to inform you of an issue with your child’s AP Literature exam and/or AP US History exam. Unfortunately, the District has been notified by Advanced Placement that 106 Literature and US History exams have not arrived at the College Board Headquarters.

The AP Literature exam was administered on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, while the AP US History exam was administered on Thursday, May 6, 2021. As per College Board policy, the High School AP Coordinator, Assistant Principal Mr. Michael Moran, shipped, via UPS, a box containing both tests to the College Board Headquarters. A pre-printed shipping label, created by the College Board, was affixed to the box and the box was picked up by UPS at 10:43 AM on Friday, May 7, 2021. During the six weeks of AP testing, we shipped a total of five boxes in the same manner, but only that first box did not arrive at the College Board Headquarters collection facility in Ewing, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the District was notified by the College Board that there was an issue with the shipment and the box with your child’s test(s) had not arrived. We have been in contact with both the College Board and UPS on a daily basis trying to resolve the situation. Both the College Board and Starpoint High School have initiated an investigation through UPS to locate the missing exams.

The College Board has indicated to the District that they will be sending a letter to your child and that your child will also receive an email explaining the options available to you (including a possible refund and/or a re-testing date). The email your child receives will be from DocuSign which will allow you to make your choices digitally and instantly send that information back to the College Board. It is imperative that you respond to their email as soon as possible.

In the event that the box is recovered, the exams will be scored. If your child has already retaken the replacement exam, the highest score will count.

We regret that this situation has happened, but please know we are working tirelessly with the College Board and UPS to locate the box and make things right for you and your child.

Please do not hesitate to contact Mr. Moran at mmoran@starpointcsd.org or 716-210-2333 if you have any questions or require additional information.

Sincerely,

Gil Licata