Starpoint's second half of the wrestling season canceled

This district said that they stand by the decision to cancel the second half of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENDLETON, N.Y. — After an alleged incident in January surrounding the wrestling program at Starpoint Central School District, there was some backlash about the removal of two male wrestlers and some called it arbitrary.

In March, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued a press release stating that the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau recommended the charges after "a thorough investigation."

Two 17-year-old Starpoint students have each been charged with one count of harassment in the second degree in connection with an incident that allegedly happened at a private residence on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

Since then the Starpoint Schools Superintendent Sean Croft and the board of education were provided findings from an independent decision maker. It included substantiated allegations of sexual harassment by members of the wrestling team.

On Monday afternoon, the superintendent released a lengthy statement.

This district said, in part, "that they stand by the decision to cancel the second half of the season and their decision on coaching appointments for the upcoming season - along with their obligation to initiate a Title IX investigation.

For clarification, the U.S. Department of Education said Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in federally funded programs, like schools.

The complete statement is below: